Vernon Secondary School is the site of a free talk on Internet safety, pros and cons, set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the school theatre. (Black Press file photo)

Talk highlights Internet safety

Tara Clark hosts free lecture at 7 p.m. Tuesday at VSS theatre

The stuff you post on social media can come back to haunt you.

Especially if you’re a youth, just graduating from high school and looking for a job or applying to post-secondary schools.

“What you post leaves a mark,” said Vancouver’s Tara Clark, founder of Social T., who will talk about the digital footprint that we all leave behind when using the Internet at a presentation called Simplying Social Media Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Vernon Secondary School theatre.

“The online digital footprint is a lot stronger than people think. It could come back to haunt you on one of your biggest days.”

The talk is aimed at parents but also open to students and the public.

Families need guidance to ensure that their online experience will be safe. The focus of Clark’s presentation is to help parents and students understand the ever-changing world of the Internet.

“It’s a chance to be educated and informed on the social media tools that are out there,” said Clark, who has eight years experience of coaching and managing social media for a variety of industries and companies.

The presentation will include a tour of the most popular sites by a group of VSS students, and an exploration of the facts and important details of Internet safety.

Clark will also talk about the pros and cons of Internet use, and there will also be presentations from school officials, the RCMP and technology experts.

This is a free presentation, no registration is required and all are welcome to attend.

