Tattoo snags rhythmic gymnasts

The Okanagan Military Tattoo announced this week that the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club will be participating in the 6th annual Okanagan Military Tattoo on July 27- 28 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club was founded in 1997 by Canadian Olympian and Commonwealth Games Champion Camille Martens of Vernon. The Club has been one of the leading forces in the positive development of Rhythmic Gymnastics in Canada, consistently producing Champions, National Team members and International Stars.

The Club draws athletes from across Canada and all over the world for camps and programs. In addition to the consistent production of excellence in competition, for the past 20 years the Club has partnered with the Cirque Theatre Company to produce original theatrical productions using a dynamic fusion of drama, dance, music, Rhythmic Gymnastics and acrobatics to relay captivating stories.

The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club offers unique programs for ages 5+ that teach athletic skills, develop creative and artistic expressions and offer unparalleled opportunities for community and excellence.

Tattoo President and Producer, Norm Crerar said he is delighted to have a local group of this calibre perform at the Tattoo.

“The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnasts will add a whole new dimension to the Tattoo and they are sure to be a crowd favourite,” said Crerar.

In addition to the Okanagan Rythmic Gymnastics Club, more than 500 performers will perform for the audience at Vernon’s largest annual indoor event.

Other performers include the Brentwood Imperial Youth Band from the UK, the Calgary Round-Up Band, the British Columbia Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own) Band, Massed Pipes & Drums from all over BC, Highland Dancers, Cadet Band and Drill Team, the Canadian Forces “Jiffy Jeep Team” and more.

Tickets to the air conditioned show start at $25 and all seating is reserved. Tickets can be purchased on-line from the TicketSeller.ca, in Vernon in person, by phone at 250-549-7469.

For more information, please check out the Tattoo website at www.okanagantattoo.ca. Attendees of the Okanagan Military Tattoo are encouraged to come a couple of hours early to visit the Tattoo Expo in the adjoining Kal Tire North. Over 40 groups and organizations will have a variety of interesting displays at the Expo. Admission to the Tattoo Expo is free with your Tattoo Ticket. There will also be a display of vintage and state-of-the-art military equipment.

