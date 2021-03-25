Lake Country columnist Jim Taylor provides other options to the Lord’s Prayer. (Contributed)

Lake Country columnist Jim Taylor provides other options to the Lord’s Prayer. (Contributed)

Taylor: Three alternative prayers

Lake Country columnist provides other options to the Lord’s Prayer

In our Sunday morning services over Zoom, our minister includes about 30 seconds of silence, in which people can say the words of any prayer that’s most meaningful to them.

Many, I’m sure, repeat the traditional Lord’s Prayer: “Our Father, Which Art in Heaven…”

Some might remember the Latin words: “Pater noster, qui es in caelis…”

Some, possibly, turn to a creed.

I suspect many just fall silent, because they don’t know what to say, or to whom.

Why don’t we all just say the Lord’s Prayer?

Because a few people – I’m one of them – have genuine difficulties with the all-knowing all-seeing old-man-in-the-sky image I used to accept unthinkingly.

I have no hesitation about the word “father.”

If God could be like my dad, I’d be delighted.

But I have trouble with God as the hyper-engineer who keeps everything running, who fixes things we can’t fix for ourselves, who feeds us sliced bread, and steers us out of temptation. That’s more like a fairy godmother. Or Superman.

Rather, over the years, I’ve become convinced, beyond any doubt, that God is not out there, somewhere, but right here. Right now.

As the Corrymeela website puts it, “God is for, with, and within us.”

So for that 30 seconds of silence, I turn to some of my favourite prayers, which are about the right length to fit the silence.

In case you’re ever in that same situation, here are three of them.

The first is a paraphrase of the traditional Lord’s Prayer from Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, slightly modified:

Holy One, holy one-ness, in us and around us and beyond us,

Your wisdom come, your will be done, wherever you are found.

Give us each day sustenance and perseverance.

Remind us of our limits as we give grace to the limits of others.

Separate us from the temptations of power, and draw us into your community.

For you are the dwelling place within us,

the empowerment around us,

and the celebration among us, now and always. Amen.

The second comes from Father Richard Rohr, the Franciscan priest who founded the Center for Contemplation and Action in Texas:

O Great Love, thank you for living and loving in us and through us.

May all that we do flow from our deep connection with you and all beings.

Help us become a community that vulnerably shares each other’s burdens and each other’s joys.

Listen to our hearts’ longings for the healing of our world.

(Insert here any specific reference or concerns.)

Knowing you are hearing us better than we are speaking,

we offer these prayers in all the holy names of God, amen.

The third isn’t even a prayer, in any formal sense. It comes from a passage in Richard Wagamese’s book Embers:

I am the trees alive with singing.

I am the sky everywhere at once.

I am the snow and the wind bearing stories across geographies and generations.

I am light everywhere descending.

I am my heart evoking drum song.

I am my spirit rising.

I am my prayers and my meditation, and I am time fully captured in this now.

I am a traveller on a sacred journey through this one shining day.

Jim Taylor lives in Lake Country.

rewrite@shaw.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Garden shed fundraiser to benefit Agur Lake Camp

Just Posted

Lake Country columnist Jim Taylor provides other options to the Lord’s Prayer. (Contributed)
Taylor: Three alternative prayers

Lake Country columnist provides other options to the Lord’s Prayer

In the final leg of this pandemic race, as we await vaccinations, it’s a good time to reflect on the maybe not-so-obvious silver lining of the COVID-19 crisis. (Francisco Seco/AP photo )
COLUMN: Yes, there’s a silver lining to the pandemic

At the risk of drawing ire, it’s a good time to consider an important lesson from COVID-19

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A total of 343 cases remain active

The District of Coldstream is offering COVID-19 Safe Restart grants to local registered non-profits and charities. Applications will be accepted until April 30, 2021. (Morning Star file photo)
COVID-19 relief funds available for Coldsream non-profits

Local registered non-profits and charities can apply for Safe Restart grants until April 30

The Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy has been approved by the Vernon School District and will begin operating with 48 students in September. (Beyond Sport Volleyball photo)
Vernon School District serves up volleyball academy

Beyond Sports Volleyball Academy will begin operations in September

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

The Salmon Arm RCMP seize hundreds of grams of drugs in a raid in Sorrento on March 20, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Guns, drugs and cash seized in Shuswap police raid

Police seize hundreds of grams of Fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs.

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Most Read