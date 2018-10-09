Tea is on at Vernon’s Trinity United Church

Linda Pomeroy, Karen Neufeld and Debra Fisher prepare for Trinity Fall Tea, Saturday, Nov. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinity United Church, 3300 Alexis Park Drive. Tickets are $5 and are available at the door. The event features tea, bake sale, white elephant and sales from vendors such as Grannies à Gogo. Everyone is welcome. (Photo submitted)

Trinity United Church’s Trinity Fall Tea is set for Nov. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinity United Church, 3300 Alexis Park Drive.

