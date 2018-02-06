Librarian Richard Kicksee gets into is role of Mad Hatter during the Mad Hatter tea party at the Okanagan Regional Library in Vernon Tuesday afternoon. The event included crafts,games a reading and tea. It was held in conjunction with the Vernon Winter Carnival. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Tea time in Wonderland

It’s a Mad, Mad….tea party

Why is a raven like a writing desk?

We may never know the answer, but approximately 20 local moms and tots gave the infamous riddle from Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, their best guess during the Mad Hatter tea party Tuesday afternoon.

The event, held at the Okanagan Regional Library in Vernon, included games, crafts, riddles, a reading and of course, tea and goodies. The tea was held in conjunction with the Vernon Winter Carnival.

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

Ella Ensing was made an “Honourary Alice” during the Mad Hatter tea party at the Okanagan Regional Library in Vernon Tuesday afternoon. Ensing was given a seat at the head of the table and joined by her mother, Lyndsie. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Brynlee, Ami and Ella Cunliffe enjoy a game of wonderland bingo during the Mad Hatter tea party held at the Okanagan Regional Library Tuesday afternoon. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Youth librarian Judy Bartosh reads an excerpt from Alice in Wonderland during the Mad Hatter tea party at the Okanagan Regional Library in Vernon Tuesday afternoon. The event, which was held in conjunction with the Vernon Winter Carnival, was attended by approximately 20 children and included games,riddles, crafts and of course, tea. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

