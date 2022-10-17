Tech support needed from Vernon volunteers

Literacy Society of North Okanagan needs help to help those struggling with technology

Volunteer Lynn Hadfield helps a grateful learner with some technology basics at the North Okanagan Literacy Society, something more volunteers are needed for. (Society photo)

The Literacy Society of the North Okanagan is seeking volunteers who are “a little bit techie” to help in their digital literacy program.

In addition to offering no-cost beginner workshops for adults needing support with their digital devices, the society wants to develop more volunteers to help adults individually through one hour support sessions. The program has become so popular, more volunteers are needed.

Potential volunteers do not need to be digital experts as training will be provided.

“Most people know more than they think they know and have the ability to help others who struggle with the simpler tasks,” said Elizabeth Eckert, program coordinator.

Examples would include helping others to use the internet to access services, send an email, or even take a photo.

Interested volunteers can apply at literacysociety.ca or email digitalsupport@literacysociety.ca.

For those interested in benefitting from some techie help, a new no-cost drop-in digital support service is available for a limited time at the Literacy Society. Available for anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis, there are two upcoming dates for those who require quick support for their digital device – Oct. 19 from 12 to 2 p.m. and Oct. 26 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 4705A 29th St.

There are also a number of free, no-cost digital workshops for tablet and phone users in need of learning the digital basics or wanting to grow their skills?

The workshops take place Fridayas and Saturdays:

• Oct 21, 9-1 Samsung basic

• Oct 29, 9-12 and 1-4 Apple basic

• Nov 26, 9-12 Apple basic

• Nov 26, 1-4 Apple basic plus

• Dec 2, 9-1 Samsung basic

• Dec 9, 10-1 Samsung basic plus

