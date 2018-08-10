Terry Fox volunteers needed this year for Vernon

This year marks the 38th annual Terry Fox Run and Vernon is seeking motivated volunteers.

“I’m not a dreamer, and I’m not saying this will initiate any kind of definitive answer or cure to cancer, but I believe in miracles. I have to,” the words written by a true Canadian hero.

Terry Fox had a single dream: a world without cancer.

He sought to reach out to every corner of Canada, and beyond, when he embarked on his Marathon of Hope. Terry Fox ran the equivalent of a marathon a day for 143 days straight, on one leg, to raise awareness of the need for research funding. When his own cancer spread, he was forced to stop running. The heroic Canadian was gone, but his legacy was just beginning.

This year marks the 38th annual Terry Fox Run and Vernon is seeking motivated, compassionate volunteers to help continue Terry’s legacy in your community.

RELATED: Run organizer needed for Vernon Terry Fox Run

The Run is an opportunity for people of a variety of backgrounds and ages to come together and contribute to the growing total of more than $750 million that has been raised, worldwide in Terry’s name, in support of impressive and vital progress made in cancer research for more than three decades (for more information about Terry Fox funded research projects visit www.terryfox.org or www.tfri.ca).

The Run this year is being organized by two wonderful new volunteers after the previous volunteers had to relinquish their role due to work commitments. They need your help to strengthen Vernon’s Terry Fox Run and make it an even bigger success than ever before. As a volunteer, your responsibilities may include recruiting committee members, confirming the route, promoting the run, and overseeing run day activities on Sunday, Sept. 16.

“The Terry Fox Run has been with us in Vernon since 1985,” said Donna White, British Columbia and Yukon Provincial Director. “An astounding $183,000 has been raised at the Vernon Run for innovative cancer research.”

The Terry Fox Foundation is proud of the 82 cents of every dollar raised that goes directly to cancer research initiatives (based on the most recent three-year average). The Run, an all-inclusive, family-oriented activity, charges no entry fee or minimum pledge amount. Participants can run, walk, or bike.

“If you’ve given a dollar, you are part of the Marathon of Hope.” Terry taught us that every contribution matters. Terry’s legacy continues to positively affect countless people and lead to breakthroughs that were unimaginable when Terry set out on his historic Marathon of Hope 38 years ago. If you wish to volunteer with a truly grassroots organization that values all contributions, and whose mission it is to help every cancer patient, please contact Donna White at 1.888.836.9786 or donna.white@terryfoxrun.org for more information. We bet you’ll be glad you did.

To volunteer or for more information, please contact Donna White, Provincial Director, The Terry Fox Foundation, British Columbia and Yukon 1.888.836.9786 or donna.white@terryfoxrun.org

