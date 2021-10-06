Thanksgiving food donations needed for Vernon’s street population

Residents asked to share their bounty for Monday night dinner

As many prepare to give thanks with a hot meal this weekend, there is a need to share some of our bounty with others.

The second annual Thanksgiving dinner prepared by Packman Opens Heart in Vernon is looking for some extra items to ensure those living rough don’t go hungry.

Donations of turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, gravy and dessert items are being sought ahead of the Monday, Oct. 11 meal, served at 6 p.m. at the Mission Boutique parking lot.

Gift cards and e-transfers to packmanopenshearts@gmail.com are also appreciated, which allows volunteers to purchase needed items ahead of the dinner.

“Also with the cold weather approaching so fast we are in need of gloves, toques, etc. again,” organizer Tracey Griffin said.

The volunteers are anticipating serving 30-40 of their friends, whom they provide Monday meals for every week.

