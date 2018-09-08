The 2018 Okanagan Cannabis Cup at SilverStar Mountain Resort this weekend

Since legalization to the recreational market is not yet legal, the event is limited to medical patients only who are over 19-years-old.

The 2018 Okanagan Cannabis Cup is taking place at SilverStar Mountain Resort in Vrenon this weekend.

Ticket to the Cup is considered “an all inclusive experience”. Every ticket-holding attendee is registered as a judge for the Okanagan Cannabis Cup. Attendees are able to sample the products from all of our Cup competitors. Once sampled, the judges will be able to vote on-site and review the various products available. Also included with your ticket is food and live entertainment.

VIP ticket holders receive exclusive one hour early entry to the event and a VIP swag bag with gifts from sponsors.

