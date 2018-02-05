The 49th annual Feather Fancier Show continues to draw a crowd

It’s one of the Vernon Winter Carnival’s longest running events.
Considered to be a popular attraction for all ages, the Feather Fancier Show is billed as an opportunity to see some high quality exotic breeds as well as some familiar barnyard favourites.
The annual bird show is held at the Recreation Centre Auditorium, and features over 400 birds including pigeons, poultry and waterfowl. Birds are judged and the best in the show will is displayed on Champion Row.
If birds don’t ruffle your feathers, the event includes the Antique and Collectible Show and Sale .
