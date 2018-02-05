The 49th annual Feather Fancier Show continues to draw a crowd

Judges Joe Mazur and Heather Hayes inspect a Bearded White chicken during the Feather Fanciers event Sunday at the Vernon Recreation Centre.(Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Check out footage from The Feather Fancier Show, held Sunday from 10-4 at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

It’s one of the Vernon Winter Carnival’s longest running events.

Considered to be a popular attraction for all ages, the Feather Fancier Show is billed as an opportunity to see some high quality exotic breeds as well as some familiar barnyard favourites.

The annual bird show is held at the Recreation Centre Auditorium, and features over 400 birds including pigeons, poultry and waterfowl. Birds are judged and the best in the show will is displayed on Champion Row.

If birds don’t ruffle your feathers, the event includes the Antique and Collectible Show and Sale .

Morning Star Social Squad member, Dustin Betuzzi interview George Zimmerman, the Secondary Treasurer of the Vernon Pigeon and Poultry Club.

