The 5th Annual Military Tattoo is in Vernon this weekend

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is ranked the largest Tattoo in Western Canada.

Vernon welcomes the return of the Okanagan Military Tattoo July 28 and 29 at Kal Tire Place.

The 5th Annual Okanagan Military Tattoo is in Vernon this weekend.

The powerful performance with a patriotic theme includes a huge cast, elaborate costumes and intricate choreography and a dramatic musical soundtrack.

The term Tattoo evolved from a European tradition dating back to the 17th century when Low Country innkeepers would cry out the Dutch phrase, “doe den tap toe” — meaning “turn off the taps” —as the fifes and drums of the local regiment signaled a return to quarters.

Today, the word Tattoo refers to a ceremonial performance of military music by massed bands. Each Tattoo is influenced by the culture of the country they represent. The Okanagan Military Tattoo is ranked the largest Tattoo in Western Canada celebrating in the culture, history, and tradition of the original Tattoo.

