The Interior Provincial Exhibition kicks off in Armstrong

The 119th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition is officially underway in Armstrong.

The fair opened Wednesday morning and runs through Sunday. Despite a bit of rain, hundreds flocked to the grounds — many also set up tents and trailers.

The five-day event includes vendors, exhibits, animals, haystacks and horse blankets, music, rodeo, camaraderie, midway and much more. The keystone event, the annual parade, takes place Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

With sheep calls ringing around the park, this year’s theme is aptly named, “Sheep Thrills.”

