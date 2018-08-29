The Interior Provincial Exhibition kicks off in Armstrong

The 119th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition is officially underway in Armstrong.

The fair opened Wednesday morning and runs through Sunday. Despite a bit of rain, hundreds flocked to the grounds — many also set up tents and trailers.

The five-day event includes vendors, exhibits, animals, haystacks and horse blankets, music, rodeo, camaraderie, midway and much more. The keystone event, the annual parade, takes place Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

With sheep calls ringing around the park, this year’s theme is aptly named, “Sheep Thrills.”

The theme for this year’s IPE is “Sheep Thrills.” (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

3-year-old Hudson Mork celebrates successfully popping a balloon at this vendor. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Dallas Webster, age 3, enjoys one of the many rides offered throughout the fairgrounds. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Chrystal Pellikaan of the South Thompson 4-h club (and her lamb) competed in the Senior Showcase Wednesday. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Sophia Rose, age 4, gets her face painted at the 2018 IPE in Armstrong. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Sisters Lily Brown (left) and Amalia Brown (right) enjoy a carousel ride Wednesday afternoon. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Animals, like this llama, are a big draw at the IPE. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Agricultural festivities include shows, competitions and petting zoos. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

The 5-day event continues throughout labour day weekend. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

The Interior Provincial Exhibition kicks off in Armstrong

