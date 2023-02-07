Kelowna’s new snowblower machine has been named Snownado. (City of Kelowna)

Kelowna’s new snowblower machine has been named Snownado. (City of Kelowna)

The public has spoken: Kelowna’s new snowblower has a name

The winning name received 34 per cent of the vote

And the winner is… Snownado!

That’s the name of Kelowna’s newest mega snowblower.

The City of Kelowna asked the public to submit names for the snowblower back in early December and narrowed it down to the top 10 names on Jan. 24. For the last two weeks, the public voted on the 10 names. In total, they received more than 17,000 votes.

Snownado was the overwhelming winner with 34 per cent of the vote (nearly 6,000 votes).

The top 10 were:

  • Blizzard of Oz
  • Snownado
  • Snow Mercy
  • Betty Whiteout
  • Snowbe-gone Kenobi
  • S’no Problem
  • Buzz Iceclear
  • Snowasaurus
  • Flurious George
  • Blizzard Blaster

Sue Robinson is the winner of the contest for coming up with the name.

Snownado the snowblower weighs approximately 45,360 kilograms, can fill 500 trucks an hour, and launch snow clear over a house.

READ MORE: Coquihalla, Highway 3 issued winter storm warning

READ MORE: Home prices fall across the Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

contestKelownaOkanaganSnow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coffee with a Cop extends cups to Vernon seniors
Next story
Co-op cash for community spaces available in North Okanagan, Shuswap

Just Posted

The Shannon Sharp Learning Circle project at Salmon Arm West Elementary received significant support in the form of a $30,000 through the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Community Spaces program in 2019. Applications are now being taken for 2023 Co-op cash. (File photo)
Co-op cash for community spaces available in North Okanagan, Shuswap

Team Blaeser, made up of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Blaeser, Nolan Beck and Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, all from Salmon Arm-Vernon, are off to an 0-2 start at the Under 18 Canadian Curling Championship in Timmins, Ont. (Team Blaeser Facebook)
UPDATE: B.C. champs from Okanagan-Shuswap still in search of win at national curling event

Dr. Albert de Villiers, the former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority, has been found guilty on two counts of child sex crimes. (Photo Submitted)
Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes

The Vernon and Area Senior Slo Pitch League is looking for players. Games are twice a week,Tuesday and Thursday morning, in Vernon and Salmon Arm. ( Contributed)
Senior softball league seeks players for games in Vernon, Shuswap

Pop-up banner image