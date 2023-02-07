The public has spoken: Kelowna’s new snowblower has a name

And the winner is… Snownado!
That’s the name of Kelowna’s newest mega snowblower.
The City of Kelowna asked the public to submit names for the snowblower back in early December and narrowed it down to the top 10 names on Jan. 24. For the last two weeks, the public voted on the 10 names. In total, they received more than 17,000 votes.
Snownado was the overwhelming winner with 34 per cent of the vote (nearly 6,000 votes).
The top 10 were:
- Blizzard of Oz
- Snownado
- Snow Mercy
- Betty Whiteout
- Snowbe-gone Kenobi
- S’no Problem
- Buzz Iceclear
- Snowasaurus
- Flurious George
- Blizzard Blaster
Sue Robinson is the winner of the contest for coming up with the name.
Snownado the snowblower weighs approximately 45,360 kilograms, can fill 500 trucks an hour, and launch snow clear over a house.
