The year to volunteer in Vernon

After the pandemic hurt many local organizations, a volunteer fair is coming to the Vernon library for those interested in helping groups such as Nexus BC, the Literacy Society and more. (Contributed)

If volunteering has been on your to-do list, this may be the year to take the next step.

The Okanagan Regional Library’s Vernon branch will host a Volunteer Fair on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to showcase some of the opportunities available with local non-profit and charitable service organizations.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on volunteering and many local organizations are critically in need of volunteers to serve the more vulnerable in our community,” said Wendy Aasen, with the Literacy Society of North Okanagan. “The idea of this event sprung from discussions with our partner organizations who are in the same boat.”

Potential volunteers can come out and talk face to face with organizational representatives, enjoy some refreshments and maybe win a door prize for their efforts.

“There are so many wonderful programs serving the community that need volunteers, and the library is very happy to support this event,” said Alison Hayman, adult and youth services librarian.

Some of the organizations in attendance include: Okanagan College, Literacy Society, Nexus BC Community Resource Society and the Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Resource Society.

If you still want to volunteer, but can’t make the date, there is also a free online Volunteer Vernon resource available through NexusBC Community Resource Centre where you can find or post volunteer opportunities available in the North Okanagan at nexusbc.ca.

Organizations wishing to exhibit at the event can contact Hayman Tuesday through Saturday at 250-542-7610, extension 6833, or email ahayman@orl.bc.ca.

literaryVernonVolunteer