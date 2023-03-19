An opportunity to be an extra in a Hallmark movie is happening this Monday. (Contributed)

An opportunity to be an extra in a Hallmark movie is happening this Monday. (Contributed)

Extra, Extra! Now’s the chance to be in a movie

There are two opportunities to be an extra in a Christmas hockey movie this week

If you have always wanted the opportunity to be in a Hollywood movie, now is the chance.

On Monday, March 20, individuals are invited to come to Kal Tire Place at noon, to be an extra in a Christmas hockey movie.

Guests will be seated as hockey fans and will be encouraged to cheer.

Additionally, on Thursday, March 23, there will be a Christmas Jamboree at the Laurel Packing House in Kelowna as a part of the filming.

Guests are invited to come around 9 a.m and stay as long as they can. The Jamboree will be akin to other Hallmark Christmas markets and parties.

There will be snacks and drinks for all extras, as well as door and raffle prizes every hour.

If interested please call: 250-801-1771 or email: Christmashockeymovie@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Vernon seniors care deeply about hospice society

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Media industryMovies

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
See, smell and taste how maple syrup is made in Summerland today

Just Posted

An opportunity to be an extra in a Hallmark movie is happening this Monday. (Contributed)
Extra, Extra! Now’s the chance to be in a movie

Vipers defenceman Anthony Cliche (#37) parries away Trail’s Nicholas Remissong in BCHL action on Saturday night, where the Vipers won 2-1. (Vernon Vipers Twitter)
Red hot Vipers win their fifth straight, dousing the Smoke Eaters 2-1

Happy birthday to Vernon resident Edna Ratzliff, who turns 106 Sunday, March 19. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon resident reflects on 106 years

Residents of Vernon’s Canterbury Court raised more than $2,000 for the North Okanagan Hospice Society. (Contributed)
Vernon seniors care deeply about hospice society

Pop-up banner image