Extra, Extra! Now’s the chance to be in a movie

If you have always wanted the opportunity to be in a Hollywood movie, now is the chance.

On Monday, March 20, individuals are invited to come to Kal Tire Place at noon, to be an extra in a Christmas hockey movie.

Guests will be seated as hockey fans and will be encouraged to cheer.

Additionally, on Thursday, March 23, there will be a Christmas Jamboree at the Laurel Packing House in Kelowna as a part of the filming.

Guests are invited to come around 9 a.m and stay as long as they can. The Jamboree will be akin to other Hallmark Christmas markets and parties.

There will be snacks and drinks for all extras, as well as door and raffle prizes every hour.

If interested please call: 250-801-1771 or email: Christmashockeymovie@gmail.com.

