Cadence and mom Amber Keir showed their support for health care workers by banging pots and pans in front of Vernon Jubilee Hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)

Three cheers for North Okanagan health-care workers

Send us a letter of appreciation for a local hero serving our community

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, but thankfully, we’ve had our health-care heroes to help us through.

The Vernon Morning Star wants to give you an opportunity to say thank you to the health-care workers serving the North Okanagan community through thick and thin.

This could be a nurse at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital that went above and beyond to ensure you’re comfortable or a massage therapist that helped you through a sports injury to keep you moving outside during a lockdown.

We’ve covered stories of locals cheering on health-care workers by banging pots and pans, lighting up beating hearts atop the hospital and driving past in a parade of support at shift change. Now, we want to hear what you have to say.

Submit a letter of thanks, support and appreciation to health-care workers in the North Okanagan and we’ll publish your letter in a special section on Oct. 14.

Send us your letter by Oct. 5 by email to publisher@vernonmorningstar or in person at 4407 25th Avenue.

Let’s show all our health-care workers how grateful we are for their endless support and service.

