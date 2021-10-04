Three cheers for North Okanagan health-care workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, but thankfully, we’ve had our health-care heroes to help us through.
The Vernon Morning Star wants to give you an opportunity to say thank you to the health-care workers serving the North Okanagan community through thick and thin.
This could be a nurse at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital that went above and beyond to ensure you’re comfortable or a massage therapist that helped you through a sports injury to keep you moving outside during a lockdown.
We’ve covered stories of locals cheering on health-care workers by banging pots and pans, lighting up beating hearts atop the hospital and driving past in a parade of support at shift change. Now, we want to hear what you have to say.
Submit a letter of thanks, support and appreciation to health-care workers in the North Okanagan and we’ll publish your letter in a special section on Oct. 14.
Send us your letter by Oct. 5 by email to publisher@vernonmorningstar or in person at 4407 25th Avenue.
Let’s show all our health-care workers how grateful we are for their endless support and service.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.