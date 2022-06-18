Three North Okanagan-Shuswap students to receive $40,000 scholarships

Grade 12 students from Salmon Arm and Armstrong recognized for their achievements

Two North Okanagan Grade 12 students are being recognized for their scholastic achievements with $40,000 scholarships.

Lynndsay Terpsma of Pleasant Valley Secondary in Armstrong and Dezirae Bond of Clarence Fulton have been awarded scholarships from the Cmolik Foundation and Beedie Luminaries respectively

Beedie Luminaries scholarships are available to students who not only demonstrate strong academic potential, but are also involved in their communities and have faced life challenges and adversity with determination and optimism.

Since her parents’ ugly divorce, Bond developed a desire to be a family lawyer.

“I want to do family law to help kids going through divorce,” said Bond, who moved to Vernon from Clearwater.

Thanks to this scholarship, that’s exactly where she is headed.

First, she will spend two years at Okanagan College and then UBC Okanagan for her bachelor of arts. Four years later she is off to Vancouver to the Peter A. Allard School of Law.

“This will cover my bachelor or arts completely,” Bond said of the scholarship.

When she’s not going to school or working at Mr. Mike’s, the 18-year-old loved hiking, paddleboarding, being outdoors, painting and reading.

Terpsma was recognized by the Cmolik Foundation for her achievements in overcoming adversity and excelling in her studies.

“The selection committee was impressed with Terpsma’s application, her academic goals and her future career aspirations,” reads a media release from the Foundation. “The award recognizes and honours Terpsma’s hard work and commitment with this financial award and is keen to support Terpsma pursuing interests in science and biochemistry.”

Terpsma plans on pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree, with a major in Biochemistry at UBCO.

“I chose this area of study because I want to use applied research to target real world issues,” she said.

“I am so incredibly honoured to be awarded this scholarship, and it has taken away a huge portion of my stress about post-secondary school. I have always dreamed of attending UBC Okanagan, but I never thought it would happen, especially after my father’s passing in October 2021.”

Janet Gillis, a French teacher at Pleasant Valley Secondary School, described Terpsma as, “an exceptional student with exemplary grades resulting from diligent work habits and keen intellect.”

“She has also been a model citizen in our school community, exemplifying positive behaviour, maturity and discipline throughout her high school career,” said Gillis. “She is a brilliant young woman who can make a difference in the world.”

