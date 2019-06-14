Screenshot from FortisBC’s live osprey-cam. (FortisBC)

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Three osprey chicks hatched earlier this week at their nest in Kelowna.

FortisBC has been streaming the mother and father osprey since 2012, and the birds welcomed the newborns Wednesday morning.

Last year, the FortisBC stream of the birds received more than 75,000 views from around the world. The stream is broadcast from May through September every year.

“To protect the osprey, FortisBC relocated this nest from a nearby utility pole in 2007. A mated pair has returned each year, and although many successful chicks have hatched over this time, some eggs have not, which makes three successful chicks very exciting to us,” said a FortisBC release.

“Last year, there was one successful chick named Oscar by its social media fans. We hope Oscar is faring well and enjoying a new family too, preferably a safe distance from utility poles.”

More details about FortisBC’s osprey management program can be found at fortisBC.com/osprey and the live stream can be viewed here.

