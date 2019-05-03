(Stock photo)

Tickets for annual hospital gala almost sold out

The gala is being help in support of Operation: Surgical Care for Life, a campaign which aims to reduce hospital wait times, increase surgical capacity and improve patient outcomes.

With the Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala only a week away, there are only a dozen tickets left to sell.

The black tie event is expected to be completely sold-out soon.

The 2019 Smooth Operations Gala is presented by Subway Vernon and will be held at the Vernon Lodge at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.

Tickets for the event, which are $145 each, include a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, entertainment, and more. The VIP room, sponsored by Bannister GM, will also hold some special surprises for VIP ticket holders.

To purchase tickets or donate, visit vjhfoundation.org.

Most Read