The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation 2019 Hospital Gala is May 11. (Photo submitted)

Tickets moving for Vernon’s hospital gala

Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala is May 11

Ticket sales are smooth and fast for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala.

Just two weeks into the sale, the gala is already 40 per cent sold out. This year’s event on May 11 promises to be a special one, with many elements never seen at an event in Vernon, organizers say.

Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala, presented by Subway Vernon, will transform the Vernon Lodge & Conference Centre into an elegant and stunning backdrop.

“After receiving feedback from the community, we have decided to shift from a strictly black tie event. Guests can wear black tie attire if they choose to, but business casual or cocktail attire are also welcome,” says Stacey Donison, chair of the Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala.

Tickets include a gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, unforgettable entertainment and much more. The VIP room, sponsored by Bannister GM, will hold some special surprises available only to VIP ticket holders. Organizers say there is only one more VIP table available.

Smooth Operations Hospital Gala is supporting VJH Foundation’s campaign, OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life. Funds raised through the campaign will give VJH surgeons the ability to perform more surgeries, ultimately reducing wait times and improving patient outcomes so our loved ones can get on the road to recovery much sooner.

“The 2019 Hospital Gala is going to be an event to remember and we are excited that ticket sales are going well,” says Kevin Arbuckle, President of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. “We are looking forward to having a fun evening while raising funds for our new operating room at VJH.”

Tickets are $125 per ticket or a table of 10 for $1,250. A VIP table of eight is $1,400. Tickets are available through www.vjhfoundation.org.

If you are unable to attend the gala but would still like to show your support, visit the donate page on our website and choose “2019 Smooth Operations Hospital Gala” to make a donation.

Read more: Gala benefits hospital

Would you or your business like to support the 2019 Hospital Gala? Sponsorship opportunities are available and we are currently accepting items for our live and silent auctions. Please contact Ute Cummings at ute.cummings@interiorhealth.ca or 250-558-1362 for more information.

