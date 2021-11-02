Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign raises more than $56K for YMCA Okanagan

Proceeds from the campaign will fund the YMCA Okanagan’s child care programs

The 25th annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign has brought in a generous donation for the YMCA of Okanagan.

The YMCA said a record-breaking number of Smile Cookies were sold throughout Kelowna, raising $56,740 to support the YMCA’s child care programs in the valley.

The campaign ran for a week in September and saw thousands of customers purchasing the specialty cookies to support the cause.

Local storeowners Lori and Travis Olvsik and Angelo and Dawn Fiacco said their teams were honoured to help the YMCA provide food to the children in its care. The YMCA operates preschool and child care programs at nine locations across Kelowna and West Kelowna, serving more than 100,000 healthy snacks every year.

Local Tim Hortons branches have been supporting the YMCA’s healthy snacks program through the Smile Cookie campaign since 2013, with their donations making sure that over 500 children participating in YMCA care programs receive nutritious snacks every day.

“It is critical that all children in our care get a daily healthy snack to help them grow and thrive,” YMCA child care general manager Danielle Miranda said.

“Sadly, many kids in our programs come to us hungry and now, more than ever, we are seeing an increased need by those most impacted by the pandemic.”

