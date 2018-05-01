Carla Hunt saw this little baby western painted turtle at Round Lake Treatment Centre, Armstrong, on Monday.

Tiny turtle goes for a slow stroll

Spring is in the air and so starts the season of cute baby animals.

Spring is in the air and so starts the season of cute baby animals.

Carla Hunt saw this little baby western painted turtle at Round Lake Treatment Centre, Armstrong, on Monday.

Some animals born between April and May are chipmunks, foxes, otters, swans, black bears, beavers and white-tail deer just to name a few.

However, if you find a fawn alone chances are it’s not an orphan. The BC SPCA is reminding people that it is normal for a mother deer to leave her baby alone for periods of time. While the mother is away, the fawn will typically lie quietly in vegetation waiting for her to return.

So, if you cross paths with a fawn, don’t touch it, don’t move it, keep your pets away, but if you believe it is an orphan contact a wildlife rehabilitator as soon as possible

Have you seen any wildlife out this spring? Send us your photos by clicking the Contact button at the top of the Home page and send us your pictures.

Most Read