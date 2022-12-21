Toonie swims make a splash back at Vernon pool

Public swimming for just $2 returns to rec centre select Saturdays and post-holidays weekends

Public toonie swims are returning to the Vernon Aquatics Centre over the Christmas holidays and winter weekends. (Morning Star - file photos)

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is bringing back toonie swims at the Vernon Aquatic Centre, offering a low-cost opportunity for residents to get out and get active throughout the winter.

These popular public swim times will begin during the holiday break with the following schedule:

•Saturday, Dec. 24, 2-4 p.m.;

• Saturday, Dec. 31, 2-4 p.m.;

• Saturday, Jan. 7, 5-7 p.m.

Toonie swims will then continue on weekends throughout winter. Each Saturday and Sunday, between 5-7 p.m., public swimming will cost just $2 per person.

“Swimming and playing in the water are good for both your mental and physical health,” said Gary Lefebvre, aquatics manager. “We want to ensure the Vernon Aquatic Centre is accessible to everyone and the toonie swim helps remove financial barriers to participation.”

For more details on the pool schedule this winter, visit gvrec.ca. Please contact the Vernon Recreation Centre at 250-545-6035 (ext. 0) if you have questions about registering for any of our programs.

Vernon