Top 5 places to take your dog in Kelowna

Here are our top five places to take your furry friend

Looking for places to take your furry friend this weekend?

Enjoy the sunshine and these dog-friendly places in Kelowna.

1. Need inspiration while you go to the gym? Look no further than the dog park off of Hartman Road in Rutland next to the Kelowna Family YMCA. Let your doggo run free in the enclosed park.

2. Knox Mountain Park is another great place to take your furry if you’re looking for a hike. Located on Knox Mountain Drive near Kelowna’s downtown, get a view of Kelowna at the top of your hike too.

3. Want to enjoy a sip of Okanagan wine? Your dog can visit 17 wineries around Kelowna too. We recommend Ancient Hill Estate Winery as it allows dogs both on and off the leash.

4. New to Kelowna? Enjoy a walk downtown and visit the iconic Sails while you’re here. The waterfront features a perfect dog-walking path.

5. If you’re living in West Kelowna, this beach might be the perfect fit for you and your pooch. Kalamoir Regional Park features an off-leash dog beach. Let you furry take a swim as the weather warms up.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.