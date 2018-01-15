Tourney honours Marvin the Collector

Vernon’s Marvin Zwarych collected close to $70,000 over the years for B.C. Bowl For Kids – Variety Children’s Charity prior to his death in October. Now, his family hopes the community can help Marv reach the $70,000 goal with a memorial bowling tournament. (Morning Star file photo)

For years, Marvin Zwarych was all about the kids.

Now, Zwarych’s family hopes the community will come together for him and the kids.

Lincoln Lanes presents the first Marv Zwarych B.C. Bowl For Kids Memorial Tournament Saturday, Jan. 27, starting at 6 p.m.

Zwarych, well-known around the lanes and the community for collecting for the B.C. Bowl For Kids – Variety Children’s Charity, died in October, one week before his 85th birthday.

“Marvin would be so happy and honoured to know this is happening,” said his stepdaughter, Shelley. “Marvin dedicated countless hours in the last 14 years raising money for B.C. Bowls for Kids. His grand total when he passed away in October was just shy of $70,000; so mom’s (Marv’s wife Lori) goal was to get Marvin his $70,000.

“With the help from this tournament we will surpass mom’s goal.”

The tournament will be a scotch doubles event, meaning two people bowl under one name, alternating frames).

There will be six games and prize money will be awarded, based on 40 entries.

Cost is $80 per team.

Lincoln Lanes will sponsor a portion of the lineage to donate to B.C. Bowl For Kids, and a portion of the entry fee will also go to the charity.

Zwarych spent more than 55 years of his life bowling, but had to stop due to his health.