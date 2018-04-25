Toyota comes to aid of cycling society

Vernon Toyota generously donated repairs and upgrades to the North Okanagan Cycling Society’s trailer which carries the group’s trail building and maintenance equipment. (NOCS photo)

The North Okanagan Cycling Society (NOCS) is breathing a sigh of relief following a generous donation from Vernon Toyota.

The local vehicle dealer contributed necessary repairs and upgrades to the NOCS trailer which carries their trail building and maintenance equipment to and from the trailhead.

“Vernon Toyota continue to throw their support behind the club and it means a lot to NOCS and the community to have the support of a local business,” said Tom Eyres, volunteer trail manager with NOCS.

The bike club, which has rapidly grown to more than 700 members, put the donation to work right away by rerouting a local iconic trail called Black Powder in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

“With the increased snowfall this spring the water has proven to be a big challenge for us,” said Eyres. “This upgrade not only increases the experience of the park user, but it also makes a much more sustainable piece of trail.”

This is just one example of how the donation will be put to work. Ten more trail-building and maintenance days are planned for 2018 and will see important work done in Kalamalka Lake, Ellison and SilverStar Provincial Parks.

Vernon Toyota donated both a trailer and tent in 2017.

Visit okcycling.com to get involved or become a member.