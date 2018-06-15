Tree removal at BX Falls lot starts Monday

Removing selected trees part of parking lot repair project; timber to be used for other projects

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be removing select trees from the BX Falls Park parking lot starting Monday.

This work will entail the limbing and falling of trees, followed by chipping and hauling the logs to a mill site for the manufacturing of fencing and bridge lumber to be used in RDNO parks.

The parking lot and upper end of the BX Falls trail will be closed for up to four days in order to complete the work in a safe and efficient manner.

“Tree removal is the first step in upgrading the parking lot to ensure users can access the trail head safely and easily,” said Nicole Kohnert, RDNO regional engineering services manager. “The timber will be very useful for this and other parks projects”.

The arborist contracted to do the tree removal will work within bylaw and regulatory guidelines to ensure the public and environment are protected.

Construction of the parking lot expansion, new surfacing and entrance relocation is expected to start the week of July 6.

Residents can receive instant parks and recreation updates, including project timelines, by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For more information, please call 250.550.3700 or email us at communityservices@rdno.ca.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

