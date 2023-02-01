Residents of Vernon are being reminded they can help local organizations serving those in need by giving up their spare change to one of five Kindness Parking Meters located in the downtown core. Donations have continually dipped since the program’s inception in 2016. (Morning Star file)

Try parking a little kindness in downtown Vernon

City’s Kindness Meters collect change for local organizations that help those in need

The City of Vernon wants to remind people that a little kindness goes a long way.

In 2016, the city initiated the Kindness Meter program. The goal was to install easily identifiable parking meters (painted orange) in the downtown core to allow citizens the opportunity to donate their spare change, which is collected and given to a local organization serving the disadvantaged or homeless in our community.

There are five meters in the downtown area.

Since 2016, residents of Vernon have generously donated thousands of dollars, benefiting a number of local organizations serving those in need. However, there has been a steady decline in donations in recent years.

“Many people in our community are looking for a way to give back, but they don’t always know how to do that. The Kindness Meter program is another way for that giving,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “This program helps our non-profit community with much-needed and timely funds to help with services for those less fortunate.”

All money collected stays in Vernon to help Vernon residents.

Since 2016, Kindness Meter donations have been distributed to the following organizations:

2022 – Salvation Army Food Bank $266;

2021 – People Place Society $318.91;

2020 – Archway Society for Domestic Peace $389.16;

2019 – Vernon Community Dental Access Centre $711.10;

2018 – North Okanagan Youth and Family Services $672.47;

2017 – Upper Room Mission $1,798.68;

2016 – Salvation Army Food Bank $1,863.82.

