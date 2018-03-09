Students experience new artistic endeavours

Shuswap North-Okanagan elementary students had an opportunity to broaden their artistic abilities during the School District #83 24th Annual Art Fair.

A highlight of the art fair were the workshops held Wednesday, March 7, at the Mall at Piccadilly – where student artworks are on display throughout the week.

There were 10 workshops in total, including Cindee Rempel offering a crash-course on photo tinting, Diana Jewell with a First Nations art workshop on how to use bead looms, Catherine Auten and Chericce Bermel providing pottery basics, Laura-Lee Knowles with spiral wire wrapping, Melissa Nasby with fun and furry fibre art, pen and ink techniques with Terry Greenhough, Lisa Abbott with print making, Eiko Uehara with Japanese calligraphy and Adam Meikle teaching painting basics while students bring their own canvas’ to life.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Bastion Elementary student John Lane carefully details a wall for the clay house he’s building in a pottery workshop, part of the School District #83 Art Fair at the Mall at Piccadilly on Wednesday, March 7. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hillcrest Elementary student Jocelyn Wohlford strings beads on a bead loom in the First Nations Art workshop instructed by Diana Jewell, part of the School District #83 Art Fair at the Mall at Piccadilly on Wednesday, March 7. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kings Christian student Hannah Breugem looks on as Bastion Elementary’s McKenna Forthsyth checks out her completed print in Lisa Abbott’s print-making workshop, part of the School District #83 Art Fair at the Mall at Piccadilly on Wednesday, March 7. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hillcrest student L.J. Steward received help from father John with his clay fairy house in the pottery workshop, part of the School District #83 Art Fair at the Mall at Piccadilly on Wednesday, March 7. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Work BC helps North Okanagan students Find their Fit
Next story
Tourism offers chance to preserve Indigenous culture

Just Posted

Vernon launches 100 Kids Who Care

Kids who care

Fires two nights in a row on same block

Warner Avenue in Armstrong hit by two fires on consecutive early mornings

Tourism offers chance to preserve Indigenous culture

Job opportunities reconnect Aboriginal youth to their cultural heritage

Museum program captures provincial honour

Greater Vernon Museum and Archive’s Field School project wins Heritage BC award

Tourism strategy embraces digital technology

Digital platform initiatives to reach out directly to tourists lauded at Kelowna conference

Your March 9 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Inside look at B.C. biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

City of Surrey says project is a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Trudeau confirms appointment of 31-year veteran Brenda Lucki as the Mounties’ new chief commissioner

Body discovered in Kamloops settling pond recovered

It is unknown how the body came to be in the pond or if foul play is suspected.

Fight for autism diagnosis arduous for adults in B.C.

Public funding scarcely available for people over 19 with the disorder

Former Halifax child prodigy designs origami robots

Erik Demaine thinks the technology behind his self-folding printable robots could one day evolve into biomedical devices

Most Read