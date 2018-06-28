Dr. Oz cuddles Tulip the puppy. Image: Carmen Weld

Tulip the three-legged puppy gets a second chance

A healthy, three-legged puppy is looking for a new home after surgery at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

—Steven Lin

Tulip is a young, energetic pit bull cross puppy with only three legs. After being badly injured, her former owner abandoned her at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital with a hind leg fracture.

Tulip’s leg could not be repaired, and the only way to save her life was to amputate the leg.

Without hesitation, Dr. Moshe Oz and Dr. Noa Oz operated to save the young dog.

“The surgery was challenging. It took a few more hours than expected, but Tulip pulled through the whole process.” said Dr. Moshe Oz. “Right now, we are looking for a new home for Tulip. The whole idea was to save her life.”

“It was a tough surgery, my wife Dr. Noa did it, and we had to amputate the leg. As you can see she can walk on three legs. She is amazing. She pulled through and she is strong and she is loving.”

Oz says said she is two to three months old and full of love. He hopes her breed will not deter her new family.

“At the end of day, they are dogs, it’s all about how the owners raised them from the start. At this time, Tulip has shown nothing but love in her. It is all about the owner and how they raise them.”

If you are interested in adopting Tulip, please visit Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital for more detail.

