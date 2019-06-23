UBC Okanagan study seeking North Okanagan participants

The research will be examining food purchasing preferences and behaviour, completion results in $400 cash prize

In collaboration with the Land to Table Network (L2T), a UBC Okanagan research team is seeking North Okanagan residents to participate in a two-part study. The research will be examining food purchasing preferences and behaviour.

The RDNO is a funding partner with the North Okanagan Land to Table Network and encourages people in the area to participate in the study.

The study will take place through an online survey tool. Questions will involve participant’s self-reported food purchasing behaviour and preferences. The second stage is optional and will involve tracking food purchases throughout the month of July. Successful completion of both stages will enter participants to win a $400 cash prize.

Results from this study will be used to inform action taken to strengthen the regional food system.

If you are interested in participating, please access the survey by using the following link: https://bit.ly/2Y1frLf or by emailing Eric Douglas at eric.douglas@alumni.ubc.ca.

