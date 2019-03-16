Understanding anxiety workshop comes to Vernon

The event takes place at the Vernon Church of Christ on Saturday, March 30 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Recent studies show anxiety disorders are the most common category of mental health diagnosis.

With many stressed and anxious and needing help to understand what they are going through, one-day workshop intended for those who want to better understand anxiety is being offered in Vernon. Those with anxiety issues, and others in their lives, want to know what the treatment options are and how to embrace hope.

The workshop will take place at the Vernon Church of Christ, located at 4107 Pleasant Valley Road, on Saturday, March 30 from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Organizers said it is intended to increase our understanding of what anxiety is and the related topics of stress and depression and will conclude with a discussion on the “power of hope”. Presented by Minister Murray Ververda (Masters of Biblical Counselling) and Dave Allen (Masters Counselling Psychology CCC, RSW), the material will be presented from a Christian faith base and bible passages will be included. Workbook and lunch will be provided.

