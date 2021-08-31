United Way distributes car seats, baby care packages in Southern Interior

The organization distributed 215 car seats and 50 baby care packages in the Okanagan

United Way BC (UWBC), along with its community partners, delivered child safety and wellness items for families in the Southern Interior.

For this year’s Child Safety Initiative, the non-profit along with the Paul Docksteader Foundation, Central Okanagan Foundation, and KGH Foundation, 215 car seats and 50 baby care packages were delivered throughout the region.

The car seats are 3-in-1 convertible units and the care packages included essential items like diapers and wipes.

United Way said the initiative was a response to the growing need for child safety and wellness items, especially now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Thanks to the foresight and generosity of all our partners who have come together once again this year to provide these much-needed items to families across the Southern Interior,” United Way BC provincial director Kahir Lalji said.

“Every little bit helps, especially during one of the most challenging years many of us have lived through.”

The Child Safety Initiative is a project between UWBC and several community partners in the Okanagan that provides items and other necessary materials to low-income families in their communities. Partner agencies assess applicants’ needs and distribute them to individual families.

The organization said the initiative was successful thanks to community members and groups working together.

For more information on the Child Safety Initiative, visit UWBC’s website.

READ MORE: Smoky skies forecasted for the Okanagan Valley

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.