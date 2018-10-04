Motorist Steve Cousins drops off a donation to United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast volunteers Randi Lund (left) and Paula Harned at the 17th annual fundraiser Thursday morning at the Prestige Vernon Lodge parking lot. The popular event raised more than $10,500 for United Way programs and agencies. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap breakfast bags big bucks

17th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon raises more than $10,500

People in Vernon were hungry for a good cause Thursday morning.

The 17th annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast, held in the parking lot at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel, raised $10,540 for the United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap’s agencies and programs.

“Woot,” wrote an excited executive director for United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap, Linda Yule. “Thank you to everyone who donated and stopped by for breakfast.”

There were 800 breakfast bags filled with $30 worth of goodies, ranging from nutrition bars to locally baked cookies and locally produced apples. Juice boxes, yogurt, notepads, pens, gift cards and coupons were also part of the bags which motorists picked up by donation.

Members of the Vernon Vipers hockey club were on hand to direct traffic into the Lodge, as was Vernon Winter Carnival Cop Rod Koenig. Queen Silver Star Angitha Mriduraj and Princess Mackenzie Kuziw were helping to distribute the breakfast bags or take donations.

RELATED: North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast fundraiser goes Thursday

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers, including Supt. Shawna Baher, were busy with squeegees, making sure motorists’ windows were well-cleaned.

The Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers Tier 2 bantam hockey team got up extra early on Thursday and were on-hand to set up tables for the event at 5 a.m.

All monies raised from the Drive-Thru Breakfast stay locally to help United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap programs.

RELATED: Vernon United Way event toasts local tastes

Among the organizations helped out by United Way and the Drive-Thru Breakfast include BrainTrust Canada Association; CNIB Vernon and Salmon Arm; Enderby and District Family Resource Centre; First Nations Friendship Centre; Community Kitchens in Vernon, Lumby, Enderby, Armstrong, Salmon Arm, Cherryville and Falkland; and North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon Winter Carnival Cop Rod Koenig, promoting the 2019 A Pirate’s Carnival theme, directs traffic into the Prestige Vernon Lodge Thursday morning for the 17th annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Renee Howard (centre) joined Queen Silver Star Angitha Mriduraj (left) and Princess Mackenzie Kuziw to distribute bags and take donations at the 17th annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast Thursday morning at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Val Trevis of Nixon Wenger lawyers (left) and Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher (right) make sure motorists’ windows are clean during the 17th annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast Thursday at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Previous story
Vernon RCMP host Emergency Services Showcase

Just Posted

United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap breakfast bags big bucks

17th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon raises more than $10,500

UPDATE: ‘Substantial disclosure’ causes third consecutive delay in Vernon murder case

Paramjit Singh Bogarh, 57, will appear next Oct. 18

North Okanagan forums lining up

North Westside, Enderby, Vernon latest to announce municipal election all candidate forums

Okanagan Indian Band, City of Vernon, to sign relationship accord

Signing is at Kin Beach, 10 a.m. Oct. 13

2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Vernon RCMP host Emergency Services Showcase

Thousands of kids attended two-hour event in Polson Park.

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Book Talk: Teleportation through literature

As the summer turns to fall, it’s the perfect time to lose yourself in literature

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes Tanya Tagaq

Performance in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

International bee symposium to be held in Kelowna

The Border Free Bees Symposium runs from Oct. 12 to 14

North Okanagan residential sales dip, prices rise

Despite average prices rising, OMREB says market transitioning to more equal for buyers and sellers

Fulton Maroons bounce Blue Wave

Junior Varsity football action

B.C. pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Most Read