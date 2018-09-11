Odin is a four-year-old Bernese Mountain dog who now needs replacement surgery known as TPLO, Tibial plateau levelling osteotomy. (Photo contributed)

Unlucky Vernon pooch needs surgery help

Life is pretty “ruff” for Odin, a four-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog from Vernon.

Last winter, Odin attempted to jump over an air conditioner at his family’s home. This resulted in the tearing of his cranial cruciate ligament, and life changed for Odin and his family.

He now needs replacement surgery known as TPLO, Tibial plateau levelling osteotomy, and Wiggle Waggle Pet Hotel is hoping to help. They have set up a go-fund-me page.

Wiggle Waggle hopes to raise the $10,000 Odin needs for surgery.

“Odin is in need of a costly surgery on his hind right leg called ‘Tibial plateau levelling osteotomy’,” said Wiggle Waggle owner Mary Zamniuk. “The vet has quoted $4,400-$5,000. However, she advises that the other hind leg will need surgery as well which brings us to our goal of $10,000.”

Odin has been attending Wiggle Waggle Pet Hotel since he was a puppy. Zamniuk said he is one of the mainstays.

“His fun-loving, gentle demeanour generates abundant joy whether he is at home or with the pack,” she said.

Odin is a family dog. His owners describe him as “a character that truly touches everyone that he meets”. He just “loves hanging out with his family whether it’s in the living room or walking around.”

“Odin was once one of the most active play dogs here at Wiggle Waggle. His nickname was ‘Tree Pruner,’” said Zamniuk. “He would jump up and bring down some of the branches from the trees for the other dogs to play. A comedian of the dog world.”

The gofundme page has raised about $1,300 as of Tuesday morning. Donations can be made through the page at https://www.gofundme.com/Our-odin-needs-help or via cash donations at Wiggle Waggle Pet Hotel located at 7432 Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

“We are so touched by the efforts of Wiggle Waggle to help us get Odin healthy again, and for the huge outpouring of our community,” said Odin’s owner.

Editor’s note: Odin’s owners asked to remain anonymous.

Wiggle Waggle Pet Hotel in Vernon hopes to raise money for the expensive surgery. (Photo contributed)

Odin has been attending Wiggle Waggle since he was a puppy. (Photo contributed)

