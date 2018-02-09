Upper Room Mission Boutique manager, Sherry Guenther proudly displays the plaque for Best Overall entry in the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade. The annual event was held last weekend in downtown Vernon. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Upper Room Mission Boutique takes Best Overall Entry for the third years in a row

A mild drizzle did nothing to dampen the spirits of the large crowd that turned out to watch this year’s parade

For the third consecutive year The Upper Room Mission Boutique has taken home the plaque for Best Overall Entry in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade. Boutique manager, Sherry Guenther says she was thrilled to learn of their victory, but concedes that it’s a team effort. “We have over 55 volunteers participating and helping us out,” she said.

“We start in January and work up until the last minute —in the cold, in the snow, in a blizzard one time. It’s something we work at to show people that the Mission is a positive thing in the community.”

Guenther feels the tactic works because the Mission continues to receive “amazing support” in the community.

The Upper Room Mission boutique wins the Vernon Winter Carnival's award for Best overall entry for third year in a row

Other big awards from the year’s parade went to Secure Self Storage (Best Overall Float), Tourism Vernon (Best Overall Portrayal of Winter Carnival) and the Snow Flakes Flying Club (Best Overall Special Effects).

A photo album of this year's parade

The Upper Room Mission’s prize-winning entry in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade (Photo Courtesy of the Upper Room Mission, (Facebook)

