The 133d U.S. Army National Guard Band from Camp Murray, Wash. will be among those participating in the fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo July 28 and 29 at Kal Tire Place. (Twitter photo)

US National Guard band highlights Tattoo

Band from Camp Murray, Wash. among many to perform at fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

“The Yanks are coming.”

The fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo on July 28 and 29 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon will have a decidedly international flavour this year with the addition of the 133d Army National Guard Band from Camp Murray, Wash..

The 133d Army Band is a diverse group of musicians and ensembles, which serve the community and represent the Washington National Guard to audiences across the state.

Members of the band range in age from their late teens to mid-50s and represent a wide cross-section of the community. With music educators and professional musicians, students and other career professionals, the 133d Army Band is diverse in its professional composition. These soldier-musicians are special people who possess a rare mix of both military and artistic abilities.

Typically the band meets once a month and performs a two-week concert tour around Washington State during the summer. Additional performances include community concerts, sporting events, Army National Guard ceremonies and state functions.

“We are honoured that the 133d Army National Guard Band is taking time out of their busy schedule to perform here in Vernon,” said Norm Crerar, president of the Okanagan Military Tattoo Society. “We are delighted to have a band of this calibre perform at the 2018 Tattoo.

“The Army National Guard also has an excellent working relationship with the Canadian Armed Forces Reserve Regiments in B.C. including the Okanagan’s own local regiment, the British Columbia Dragoons, who will also be taking part in the Tattoo.”

Other performing groups for the 2018 Tattoo include the Band of the 15th Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery, Highland and ethnic dancers, massed pipes and drums, cadets from the Vernon Cadet Training Centre and a special “Tribute to the Veterans” featuring the Band of the Salvation Army from Vancouver.

RELATED: Okanagan Military Tattoo gears up for year five

Tickets to the Okanagan Military Tattoo are now on sale at TicketSeller in Vernon 250-549-7469, toll free 1-866-311-1011 or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

For more information check out the Tattoo website at www.okanagantattoo.ca

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is Vernon’s largest annual indoor event. All seating is reserved and patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Library hosts African executive director

Just Posted

US National Guard band highlights Tattoo

Band from Camp Murray, Wash. among many to perform at fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

Dust advisory issued

Course particulates in Vernon prompt air warning

Okanagan senior wants to bring home sharing to Vernon

“It’s like having a roommate, but better,”

North Okanagan-Shuswap school board reduced to five trustees

Education minister accepts official trustee’s recommendation, cuts board for the October election

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston celebrates 109

Arbor Lodge resident looks back on aventure of arriving in the Shuswap

Star Gazing: A non-magnetic Earth?

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

PM and Trump talk: U.S. in hurry for NAFTA deal, using tariff threat as leverage

rime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump about the threat of tariffs

Canada will meet climate targets despite emissions gap: Environment minister

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says “we’re absolutely committed to meeting our target.”

Growing demand for skilled workers in the wine industry

A lot of work goes into creating a bottle of wine

Canucks come from behind to topple Islanders in OT

Brendan Leipsic scores twice, including the winner, to lift Vancouver to victory

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

Another plea to find missing Sun Peaks man

The family of Ryan Shtuka is asking for help in finding the missing 20-year-old

Most Read