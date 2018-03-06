US National Guard band highlights Tattoo

Band from Camp Murray, Wash. among many to perform at fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

The 133d U.S. Army National Guard Band from Camp Murray, Wash. will be among those participating in the fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo July 28 and 29 at Kal Tire Place. (Twitter photo)

“The Yanks are coming.”

The fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo on July 28 and 29 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon will have a decidedly international flavour this year with the addition of the 133d Army National Guard Band from Camp Murray, Wash..

The 133d Army Band is a diverse group of musicians and ensembles, which serve the community and represent the Washington National Guard to audiences across the state.

Members of the band range in age from their late teens to mid-50s and represent a wide cross-section of the community. With music educators and professional musicians, students and other career professionals, the 133d Army Band is diverse in its professional composition. These soldier-musicians are special people who possess a rare mix of both military and artistic abilities.

Typically the band meets once a month and performs a two-week concert tour around Washington State during the summer. Additional performances include community concerts, sporting events, Army National Guard ceremonies and state functions.

“We are honoured that the 133d Army National Guard Band is taking time out of their busy schedule to perform here in Vernon,” said Norm Crerar, president of the Okanagan Military Tattoo Society. “We are delighted to have a band of this calibre perform at the 2018 Tattoo.

“The Army National Guard also has an excellent working relationship with the Canadian Armed Forces Reserve Regiments in B.C. including the Okanagan’s own local regiment, the British Columbia Dragoons, who will also be taking part in the Tattoo.”

Other performing groups for the 2018 Tattoo include the Band of the 15th Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery, Highland and ethnic dancers, massed pipes and drums, cadets from the Vernon Cadet Training Centre and a special “Tribute to the Veterans” featuring the Band of the Salvation Army from Vancouver.

RELATED: Okanagan Military Tattoo gears up for year five

Tickets to the Okanagan Military Tattoo are now on sale at TicketSeller in Vernon 250-549-7469, toll free 1-866-311-1011 or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

For more information check out the Tattoo website at www.okanagantattoo.ca

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is Vernon’s largest annual indoor event. All seating is reserved and patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.