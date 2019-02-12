Valentine’s Day fundraiser for MMIW drone search team cancelled

The event was set to take place Thursday but was cancelled Monday due to an organizational “miscommunication”.

The Valentine’s Day dinner and dance in Enderby that was set to be hosted by MMIW drone search team has been officially cancelled.

The event was to take place on Thursday, Feb. 14 at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby and planned to include a three-course dinner, a dance with a live DJ and a raffle.

“We were not able to book the Splatsin Center due to no sponsorship so we had no choice but to cancel the dinner and dance,” said organizer Stacy Starchuk Hayes.

She announced the cancellation of the event on Facebook on Monday, Feb. 11.

“Due to miscommunication, this dinner and dance is cancelled. The people that have all ready bought tickets please message me for a refund. I’m so very sorry. I will be contacting everyone today and returning all donations and refunding tickets,” she wrote.

Though she told the Vernon Morning Star that she’s saddened that the dinner and dance was cancelled, but the group is hoping to make it up to the community.

“We will be having a dinner, maybe later in the spring if we get enough donations by then.”

She said that details regarding the make-up dinner will be released as soon as they have a space and donations to make sure it will be possible and successful.

