Valley Drive collects food, cash

JCI/Black Press initiative happens in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton March 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An Okanagan-wide organization is helping to stock local food bank shelves.

JCI Chapters in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton, in partnership with Black Press, will host the The Valley Drive, a four-hour food drive to end food shortages in the Okanagan.

In Vernon, the food drive will take place, Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the two Save-On-Food outlets at Village Green Centre and The Shops at Polson Park.

“This is a huge initiative and we’re excited to take part,” said Jason Keis of JCI Vernon. “This will help raise awareness people may not have about food bank shelves being empty after Christmas.

“We’re excited to bring this to the community.”

The Valley Drive initiative, created by JCI Kelowna’s Cody Pollard, was developed in response to the massive shortages experienced by all food banks in the Okanagan at the end of the Christmas giving season.

After realizing most of the public is not aware of this issue, and bringing it to the attention of the JCI Kelowna chapter, The Valley Drive initiative was struck to combine forces and prevent another year of shortages for the children, families, and neighbours most in need in the communities.

“Please join us on that day to fill the grocery bag of someone who can’t,” said Keis.