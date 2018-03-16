Members of JCI Vernon will take part in a four-hour The Valley Drive food drive Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vernon’s two Save-On-Foods outlets, collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations for the local food bank. (JCI Vernon photo)

Valley Drive collects food, cash

JCI/Black Press initiative happens in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton March 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An Okanagan-wide organization is helping to stock local food bank shelves.

JCI Chapters in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton, in partnership with Black Press, will host the The Valley Drive, a four-hour food drive to end food shortages in the Okanagan.

In Vernon, the food drive will take place, Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the two Save-On-Food outlets at Village Green Centre and The Shops at Polson Park.

“This is a huge initiative and we’re excited to take part,” said Jason Keis of JCI Vernon. “This will help raise awareness people may not have about food bank shelves being empty after Christmas.

“We’re excited to bring this to the community.”

The Valley Drive initiative, created by JCI Kelowna’s Cody Pollard, was developed in response to the massive shortages experienced by all food banks in the Okanagan at the end of the Christmas giving season.

After realizing most of the public is not aware of this issue, and bringing it to the attention of the JCI Kelowna chapter, The Valley Drive initiative was struck to combine forces and prevent another year of shortages for the children, families, and neighbours most in need in the communities.

“Please join us on that day to fill the grocery bag of someone who can’t,” said Keis.

Previous story
Preparing for weather events in Okanagan communities

Just Posted

Village launches beetle salvage harvesting program

Fix bark beetle-ravaged trees felled this week to be harvested between July and October

Valley Drive collects food, cash

JCI/Black Press initiative happens in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton March 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District looking to sell property

Site located on Okanagan Avenue below Shuswap Middle School.

Minard sixth as banked slalom debuts at Paralympics

Spallumcheen wheelchair curler Ina Forrest denied bid for third career Paralympics gold

RDNO seeks public input on solid waste plan

Open house to be held in April

Your March 16 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Boots on the ground wildfire training for B.C. firefighters

Firefighters from around B.C. will be in Penticton at a simulated wildfire training exercise

BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

It’s the best day ever, a time to celebrate adorable tuxedo-wearing fluff balls

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood

The signs have been posted on lawns near the redevelopment of local church site in Greater Victoria

B.C. city wants to reduce parking distance from fire hydrants to add spaces

Shrinking the no-parking space around hydrants could free up “hundreds” of parking spaces, study says

Man sets himself on fire at B.C. restaurant, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police say man brought gasoline can into McDonald’s, threatened to light himself on fire

Most Read