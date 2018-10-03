FILE — May Day jesters stroll gingerly through the 58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade Saturday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Valley First named Vernon Winter Carnival presenting sponsor

Valley First will hold title for 59th, 60th Carnivals

Vernon Winter Carnival is thrilled to announce their new presenting sponsor Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union.

Valley First has signed on as presenting sponsor of the Vernon Winter Carnival for the next two years, including the 59th Vernon Winter Carnival, A Pirate’s Carnival and the 60th anniversary in 2020.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vernon Winter Carnival for the next two years,” said Susan Ewanick, president of Valley First. “When it comes to aligning with community-minded events, it doesn’t get better than this family-friendly winter festival.”

“Vernon Winter Carnival board of directors are very excited to partner with Valley First as our title sponsor for the 59th and 60th year,” said Deb White, chair of Vernon Winter Carnival Society. “Vernon Winter Carnival is such a wonderful tradition in our community and we are so thankful to have the support of local businesses. Valley First is very community orientated and we are honoured that they have chosen Vernon Winter Carnival to partner with.”

A Pirate’s Carnival planning is already well underway, the deadline for event applications is Oct. 12 and sponsorship deadline is Oct. 19. For more information on events or how to become a sponsor of Vernon Winter Carnival contact executive director Vicki Proulx at info@vernonwintercarnival.com

To download an event or sponsorship application visit www.vernonwintercarnival.com.

