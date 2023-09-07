Longtime social activist Seith Klein of Vancouver will discuss climate emergency at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Monday, Sept. 18. (Contributed)

Longtime social activist Seith Klein of Vancouver will discuss climate emergency at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Monday, Sept. 18. (Contributed)

Vancouver activist talks Canada’s climate emergency in Vernon

Seth Klein to appear at Performing Arts Centre Monday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

The team lead on a five-year David Suzuki Institute project will be speaking in Vernon.

Seth Klein will talk at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Monday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.

Klein’s presentation is billed as a “Vital road map for Canadians to actively address the climate crisis.”

Admission is ‘priceless,’ according to the poster, but donations are appreciated, however not expected.

A social activist for 35 years, and author of the book A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency, Klein is team lead and director of strategy for the Suzuki Institute’s Climate Emergency Unit.

He spent nearly a quarter-century before that as the founding B.C. director of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, a public police research institute committed to social, economic and environmental justice.

“Seth’s research deals primarily with climate policy and climate justice, fiscal policy, taxation, welfare policy, poverty, inequality, economic security and job creation,” states his bio. “His research reports can be found on the CCPA website, and his commentary can be found on the CCPA-BC’s blog.”

Klein has been listed by Vancouver Magazine as one of the 50 most powerful people in the city.

More information can be found on his website, www.sethklein.ca.

READ MORE: Big White fundraises for firefighters who lost homes in West Kelowna blaze

READ MORE: Feds say wildfire season could last throughout Canadian fall

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon group building beds for fire victims

Just Posted

Longtime social activist Seith Klein of Vancouver will discuss climate emergency at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Monday, Sept. 18. (Contributed)
Vancouver activist talks Canada’s climate emergency in Vernon

The Armstrong Curling Club is hosting its first Recreation Fair Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Facebook photo)
Armstrong Curling Club hosting recreation fair this weekend

Vernon’s Shanda Hill has less than 500 kilometres left to run to finish the 2023 Swissultra Double Deca triathlon race in Buchs, Switzerland. (Facebook photo)
Double deca triathlon finish in range for Vernon’s Hill

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP arrested an Alberta woman driving a vehicle reported as stolen Tuesday, Sept. 5. (File photo)
Alberta woman arrested in connection with stolen vehicle stopped near Vernon

Pop-up banner image