Vancouver activist talks Canada’s climate emergency in Vernon

Seth Klein to appear at Performing Arts Centre Monday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

Longtime social activist Seith Klein of Vancouver will discuss climate emergency at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Monday, Sept. 18. (Contributed)

The team lead on a five-year David Suzuki Institute project will be speaking in Vernon.

Seth Klein will talk at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Monday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.

Klein’s presentation is billed as a “Vital road map for Canadians to actively address the climate crisis.”

Admission is ‘priceless,’ according to the poster, but donations are appreciated, however not expected.

A social activist for 35 years, and author of the book A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency, Klein is team lead and director of strategy for the Suzuki Institute’s Climate Emergency Unit.

He spent nearly a quarter-century before that as the founding B.C. director of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, a public police research institute committed to social, economic and environmental justice.

“Seth’s research deals primarily with climate policy and climate justice, fiscal policy, taxation, welfare policy, poverty, inequality, economic security and job creation,” states his bio. “His research reports can be found on the CCPA website, and his commentary can be found on the CCPA-BC’s blog.”

Klein has been listed by Vancouver Magazine as one of the 50 most powerful people in the city.

More information can be found on his website, www.sethklein.ca.

