Vandalism closes Armstrong spray park

The park’s sensor was stabbed, rendering it useless

Armstrong’s spray park, located on Park Drive, is currently closed due to vandalism suspected to occur on Friday night.

A knife or other sharp object was used to stab the touch sensor which activates the spray park’s water; As a result, the spray park will be closed until the replacement parts for the damaged sensor arrive.

There is not yet an estimated date for the reopening of the spray park.

