Vandalism closes Armstrong spray park

Armstrong’s spray park, located on Park Drive, is currently closed due to vandalism suspected to occur on Friday night.
A knife or other sharp object was used to stab the touch sensor which activates the spray park’s water; As a result, the spray park will be closed until the replacement parts for the damaged sensor arrive.
There is not yet an estimated date for the reopening of the spray park.
