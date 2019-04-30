Venture Adventure to host Vernon’s first Amazing Race

Venture Adventure will be hosting Vernon’s first “Amazing Race” this May at Kin Race Track.

Those who have seen “The Amazing Race” on TV, will have a pretty good idea about how Venture Adventure works. Teams progress from station to station where they will need to successfully complete a task before proceeding to the next station. The first Venture Adventure event for charity will take place on Saturday, May 11.

Vernon’s Leah Goldstein is also supporting the event. Goldstein is a world-class cycler who recently participated in the Race Across America and teamed up with Vernon’s Venture Training.

Goldstein, who is featuring in a documentary called No Limits, was also a champion kick boxer, undercover Israeli defence officer, and endurance cyclist who recently attempted to set the women’s record in cycling’s most difficult competition, the Race Across America. She completed the race in just over 11 days.

Goldstein will be in attendance at the event, which aims to raise money for Venture Training‘s Cycle Cycle program.

Cycle Cycle is a therapeutic work program of Venture Training. Bicycles that are found abandoned in the Vernon area are reported to Cycle Cycle by the community. Program staff and participants retrieve the found bicycles and store them for 90 days at their holding facility on Alexis Park Drive. If, after 90 days, the owner has not claimed the bicycle, the individual who reported the bicycle found has first opportunity to purchase it for $25. If they are not interested, the bicycle becomes the property of Cycle Cycle. At that time, trained employees and participants determine if the bicycle will be sold as is, repaired or used for spare parts.

Those interested in attending can sign up on eventbrite.ca. The event will see 30 teams of four compete for prizes. The cost is $100 per team and everyone must be over 19. Teams are encouraged to pick a catchy team name and dress correspondingly. The event will run from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. After the race is complete, teams will head over to the beer gardens to enjoy music, food and refreshments.

Venture Training is located at 4240 Alexis Park Drive in Vernon.

