Vernon Abbeyfield House offers first gardening workshop

The Abbeyfield House is calling all gardeners to their first gardening workshop Sept. 15.

From 9 to 11 am, at 3511-27th Avenue, Susan, their master gardener, will be discussing seed saving and dividing and transplanting perennials.

“Bring your gardening gloves to participate hands-on while you learn,” a spokesperson said in a release.

“The funds raised from this event will go towards the Creek Bank Restoration Project. Water levels this year again rose to dangerously high levels in BX creek, which flows along the East side of the property. The Society has been working hard at fundraising and has made good progress but more is needed before they embark on the restoration work planned for next year. Any donations big or small will be appreciated for the creek restoration project.”

The Society is managed by a volunteer board of directors and many other volunteers assist with social and recreational activities for the residents of this small independent living facility. Anyone interested in getting involved with Abbeyfield House as a volunteer, either on the board of directors or with activities can call Judy at 250 503-7774 or e-mail info@abbeyfieldvernon.ca.

Pre-register for this event by calling Linda at 250 307-0543 or by email at info@abbeyfieldvernon.ca. A minimum donation of $10 is appreciated.

