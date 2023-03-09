Vernon Adaptive Program a runner-up at BC Tourism and Hospitality Awards

The Vernon Adaptive Program was a runner-up for the Access and Inclusion Award at the 2023 BC Tourism and Hospitality Awards. The awards were announced at a gala Thursday, March 2, 2023. (BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference photo)

A Vernon organization narrowly missed out on a provincewide award recognizing leaders in the tourism and hospitality industries.

The Vernon Adaptive Program was named one of three finalists for the Access and Inclusion Award at the 2023 BC Tourism and Hospitality Awards, which were announced at a gala in Prince George March 2. Sport Surrey and the City of Surrey took home the award.

The awards were hosted by the British Columbia Hotel Association (BCHA) and the Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia (TIABC).

Nine awards were given out that recognize and celebrate excellence, leadership and innovation in B.C.’s tourism and hospitality sector, showcasing the province’s most exceptional leaders and positive change-makers.

“The winners and finalists of the 2023 BC Tourism and Hospitality Awards are a testament to the rich talent and hard work of those in the hospitality and tourism sector across our fair province,” said Ingrid Jarrett, president and CEO of the BCHA. “We are delighted to honour their achievements and recognize the impact they have made.”

Walt Judas, CEO of TIABC, added: “These distinguished winners have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence in their respective professions and have provided an exceptional experience to all visitors to our province. We are proud to recognize their contribution to the vibrant and diverse tourism and hospitality industry in British Columbia.”

Businesswoman of the Year went to Kate Cox of Barkerville Heritage Trust. The Community Contribution and Impact Award was won by Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort and Conference Centre. The Employees First Award was awarded to Sun Peaks Resort LLP. The Remarkable Experience Award went to Northern FanCon.

The Indigenous Operator or Experience Award went to Klahoose Wilderness Resort. The Innovation Award was secured by Beyond the Haunting Investigations. The Professional Excellence Award was won by Destination Greater Victoria, and the Sustainability Award was won by The Parkside Hotel and Spa.

Brendan Shykora

