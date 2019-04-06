Vernon Alzheimer’s Walk honours Margaret Stecyk

The annual walk takes place at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Are you one of the two-thirds of British Columbians who have personally known someone living with dementia?

Iff you or someone you know is, you can show your support for them by registering for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. The fundraiser in support of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. takes place at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.

The event provides an opportunity to remember or honour people in our lives who have been touched by dementia, while fundraising to support those living with the disease today. Each of the 21 events across B.C. is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or who has valuably contributed to the lives of people living with the disease. This year the Vernon Walk honours Margaret Stecyk.

For Margaret, living well with dementia is a family affair. Her family – including daughters Charlene and Lisa, son-in-law Darren, and grandson Chris – have all attended Minds in Motion, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s social and fitness program for people in the early stages of dementia and a care partners — or, in Margaret’s case, four care partners.

“It gives her stability and she loves the exercise,” said Charlene. “It was a real constant in her life when everything else was in upheaval.”

The program eased Margaret’s transition from her home into assisted living. She and her husband Walter have been in Vernon for 62 years. Throughout their time in the community, Margaret, known for her caring, loving and personable nature, was very active.

She gave her time to her church and other community groups. She also ran the family business, a long-term care home for seniors, and later, adults with developmental disabilities, for several decades.

The stimulation and socialization she found through Minds in Motion bolstered Margaret’s confidence, while also giving her family caregivers a community where they could exchange advice and seek support.

Funds raised at the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s help enable Alzheimer Society of B.C. support and education in Vernon and help facilitate research into the causes of and the cure for the disease, so we can look towards a world without dementia.

For a limited time, people who fundraise in support of this event can make twice the difference. For every gift made online to the Walk in B.C. before April 14, donors have pledged to match donations up to a total of $100,000. To double your impact and support people, like Margaret Stecyk, who are on the dementia journey, register at walkforalzheimers.ca today.

