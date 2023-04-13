Vernon Alzheimer’s walk shifts to downtown park

Polson Park now the site for annual Walk For Alzheimer’s on Sunday, May 28

Vernon’s Polson Park will be the 2023 home for the annual Walk For Alzheimer’s, slated for Sunday, Mauy 28, starting at 11:30 a.m. with in-person registration. (Patrick Vance photo)

Same event, new location.

The North Okanagan IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is taking place in Vernon on Sunday, May 28, at Polson Park.

Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the walk commences at 12:30 p.m.

Registration online is easy and recommended to faster check in at the walk. Please visit walkforalzheimers.ca and select “North Okanagan” as the community.

“All funds raised for the walk stay in the communities that the walk benefits,” said host committee chair Patrick Vance, referring to the nine communities of Lake Country, Lumby, Coldstream, Vernon, Armstrong, Enderby, Spallumcheen, Sicamous, and Salmon Arm.

“These funds power programs like First Link and Minds in Motion.”

The 2022 event was a big success with record turnout at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park, and Vance said this one is going to be even bigger.

“We surpassed our community target of $10,000 last year and are targeting $15,000 as the goal to pass this year,” said Vance, who has been the event chair for five years.

Vance said some feedback received last year highlighted the opportunity for more events and activities at the walk for guests and children, as well as food service. So this year’s walk is being moved down Highway 97 and Hospital Hill to Polson Park.

“There will be games on the field provided by (North Okanagan) Optimist Club, food trucks known to serve at Polson Night Market, and the park playground will be a great feature for children to play nearby,” said Vance.

”We will also have local musical talent Duane Marchand returning to play live music for the crowd. Many community partners are also invited to host tents and share information with participants.”

The event committee is also very excited to announce a warm up movie event on Thursday, May 18 taking place at Vernon’s Towne Theatre featuring the movie The Father starring Anthony Hopkins. This movie is highly acclaimed and brings a focus to the story of a man beginning his journey with dementia.

Showtime and admission details are still to come.

