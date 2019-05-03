Cystic Fibrosis walk takes place in Vernon and Penticton this month. (Photo submitted)

Vernon and Penticton Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Vernon and Penticton of two of 11 events taking play Saturday, May 16 to Make Cystic Fibrosis History.

During Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, participants from more than 70 communities in Canada will come together to participate in The Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History on Sunday, May 26.

The Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History will be held at Okanagan Lake Park in Penticton and Polson Park in Vernon. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the walk is set to take place around 10 a.m. Vernon’s walk is 3 km long while Penticton’s walk is 2 km. Both walks will end with a closing ceremony at 11 a.m. Vernon organizers ask that no pets be brought to the walk.

2019 marks the 15th anniversary of the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History.

Over 4,300 Canadians live with Cystic Fibrosis, the most common fatal genetic disease among Canadian children and young adults. There is no cure.

To register or donate, visit www.cysticfibrosis.ca.

