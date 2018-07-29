Ruby Kehler and the mixed 50 butterfly group swimming at the Vernon Aquatic Centre recently. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Vernon Aquatic Centre reopens

A minor break in a water line occurred on Saturday.

A minor break in a water line occurred on Saturday, July 28 at 3 p.m. at the Vernon Aquatic Centre.

The break was located in the chlorination room. As a result, the chlorine detection sensors activated an alarm.

Although no chlorine was involved, the staff followed established safety procedures and evacuated the pool. Officials said that staff or the public were never at risk.

“Although this was a false alarm, it served to demonstrate the sensitivity of the safety system and the training of the staff to carry out our safety procedures,” said Gary Lefebvre, Aquatic Manager.

Staff have since had the line repaired and the pool reopened at 7 p.m. last night.

