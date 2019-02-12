Vernon Aquatic Centre to close Thursday

It is expected to reopen for regular hours Friday.

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed Thursday, Feb. 14 to replace a damaged part of the Lap Pool Air Handling Unit (AHU).

It is estimated that the repair will take 8-16 hours to complete.

In order to complete the repair, the AHU needs to be turned off which may result in a buildup of carbon dioxide and chloramines in the pool area. In order to maintain the safety of the pool patrons and staff we are closing the pool to public until the AHU is repaired.

The Vernon Aquatic Centre is expected to reopen for regular hours Friday, Feb. 15.

Related: New Vernon recreation facilities part of study

Related: Safety procedures followed in Vernon pool closure

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.